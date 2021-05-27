Technically, it’s been a while since we got a new Beyonce album, as Lemonade came out back in 2016. Really, though, she has offered a couple new albums since then, albeit not solo efforts: She and Jay-Z teamed up as The Carters for Everything Is Love in 2018, and she collaborated with a bunch of artists on her 2019 soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift. Not to mention, she recently made a low-key appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album. Now, it appears she has more new material on the way.

Yesterday, Beyonce’s Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams shared an audio clip of a group chat between Beyonce, fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, and herself. During the conversation, Rowland talks about making soup and Beyonce adds, “I’m cooking some music.” She added with a laugh, “That’s Chef Boyar-B and Chef Boy-Kelly.”

Beyonce recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of Lemonade with a touching post. Sharing a gallery of photos, she wrote, “I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art. As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today.”