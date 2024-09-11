The news of R&B legend Frankie Beverly’s passing at age 77 today was a little like hearing a favorite uncle died for much of the Black community. His songs entertained and brought families together for generations — especially after Beyoncé covered his signature hit, “Before I Let Go,” in 2018 for her Homecoming Coachella concert film. Beverly himself said the rendition helped to revitalize interest in his career, and today, Beyoncé paid homage to the lost legend with a heartfelt message posted by her Parkwood Entertainment.

Thank you, Frankie Beverly, for bringing us all together with your music. You’ve written some of the most inspiring and uplifting songs for the world to enjoy. With your lyrics, you have humanized our experiences, through joy and pain. Thank you for teaching us about the importance of community, family, and togetherness. We will never forget you. May you rest in power.

Fortunately, Frankie was able to receive some of his flowers while he was still around to smell them. In March, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the NAACP Image Awards. And, of course, he got to see the cross-generational relevance of his biggest hit thanks to Beyoncé, saying, “She’s done so much, this is one of the high points of my life… I just thought it was a great little song, but I never thought it’d be all this… it’s one of those things this band will be able to carry on forever.”