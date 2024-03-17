Award season isn’t complete without the NAACP’s annual Image Awards ceremony. Yesterday (March 16), entertainers from across disciplines gathered to celebrate the artistic work of people of color. The night, which Queen Latifah hosted, even featured a surprise call-in from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris gets Queen Latifah ready to host the 2024 #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/5Pj50CuNHb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2024

On the music front, Usher, Victoria Monét, Chris Brown, and Megan Thee Stallion won big. Usher took home the award for Outstanding Male Artist. During his acceptance speech, the “Good Good” singer showed that his ladies’ man persona started with his deep love for his mother, Jonnetta Patton.

U-S-H-E-R R-A-Y-M-O-N-D! We appreciate, honor and recognize you for your legendary contributions to culture!! Congratulations to @Usher for receiving the President's Award at the 2024 #NAACPImageAwards! 🏆 #BET pic.twitter.com/bsnNqSqrYZ — BET (@BET) March 17, 2024

Victoria snagged two trophies at the awards (Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album for Jaguar II). Brown also pulled a double victory. His collaborative song with Ciara, “How We Roll,” won for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional). As the lead artist, Brown’s breakout song “Sensational” featuring Davido and Lojay won for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album. Megan Thee Stallion was also declared a winner. Her recent single, “Cobra,” won for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song.

Frankie Beverly was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award to honor his decades-long career.

Continue below for the full list of winners in the recording categories. To view all of the evening’s winners, click here.