Award season isn’t complete without the NAACP’s annual Image Awards ceremony. Yesterday (March 16), entertainers from across disciplines gathered to celebrate the artistic work of people of color. The night, which Queen Latifah hosted, even featured a surprise call-in from Vice President Kamala Harris.
Vice President Kamala Harris gets Queen Latifah ready to host the 2024 #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/5Pj50CuNHb
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2024
On the music front, Usher, Victoria Monét, Chris Brown, and Megan Thee Stallion won big. Usher took home the award for Outstanding Male Artist. During his acceptance speech, the “Good Good” singer showed that his ladies’ man persona started with his deep love for his mother, Jonnetta Patton.
U-S-H-E-R R-A-Y-M-O-N-D! We appreciate, honor and recognize you for your legendary contributions to culture!!
Congratulations to @Usher for receiving the President's Award at the 2024 #NAACPImageAwards! 🏆 #BET pic.twitter.com/bsnNqSqrYZ
— BET (@BET) March 17, 2024
Victoria snagged two trophies at the awards (Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album for Jaguar II). Brown also pulled a double victory. His collaborative song with Ciara, “How We Roll,” won for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional). As the lead artist, Brown’s breakout song “Sensational” featuring Davido and Lojay won for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album. Megan Thee Stallion was also declared a winner. Her recent single, “Cobra,” won for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song.
Frankie Beverly was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award to honor his decades-long career.
Continue below for the full list of winners in the recording categories. To view all of the evening’s winners, click here.
Outstanding New Artist
FLO
Jordan Ward
Leon Thomas
October London
Victoria Monét
Outstanding Male Artist
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Davido
Jon Batiste
Usher
Outstanding Female Artist
Ari Lennox
H.E.R.
Janelle Monáe
Tems
Victoria Monét
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
All Yours – Kierra Sheard
Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin
Impossible – Pastor Mike, Jr.
My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music
Outstanding International Song
“Amapiano” – Asake feat. Olamide
“City Boys” – Burna Boy
“Me & U” – Tems
“People” – Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay
“Unavailable” – Davido
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Boyfriend” – Usher
“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion
“How We Roll” – Ciara
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
Outstanding Album
Clear 2: Soft Life – Summer Walker
For All The Dogs – Drake
I Told Them… – Burna Boy
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Creed III: The Soundtrack
Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack)
Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition)
The Color Purple–Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“All Things” – Kirk Franklin
“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
“In The Room” – Maverick City Music
“It’s Working” – Todd Dulaney
“JOY (Unspeakable) – Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams
Outstanding Jazz Album
Brand New Life – Brandee Younger
Melusine – Cécile McLorin Salvant
Who Are You When No One Is Watching? – Braxton Cook
Phoenix – Lakecia Benjamin
Truth Be Told – Angie Wells
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Back To Your Place” – October London
“Good Good” – Usher feat. 21 Savage x Summer Walker
“ICU Remix” – Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
“Lipstick Lover” – Janelle Monáe
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
“All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“Blue Eyes” – Vic Mensa
“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Palisades, CA” – Larry June & The Alchemist
“Sittin’ On Top of the World” – Burna Boy & 21 Savage
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Ciara feat. Chris Brown – “How We Roll”
Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake – “ICU Remix”
Dreamville, Bas & Black Sherif feat. Kel–P – “Creed III: Soundtrack”
Karen Clark Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard – “God Is Good”
Voices of Fire – “Joy (Unspeakable)”
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
American Fiction – Laura Karpman
Rustin – Branford Marsalis
The Color Purple – Kris Bowers
The Other Black Girl – EmmoLei Sankofa
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.