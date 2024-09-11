Frankie Beverly, best known for his work with the R&B band Maze (also known as Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly and Frankie Beverly & Maze), died on September 10. He was 77 years old.

The death was confirmed in a statement from Beverly’s family, shared on his Instagram page. It reads:

“FROM THE FAMILY OF FRANKIE BEVERLY Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly. He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all. Howard Stanley Beverly aka Frankie Beverly 12/6/46 – 9/10/24 The Beverly Family”

Beverly formed Raw Soul in 1970, and at the suggestion of Marvin Gaye, the band changed its name to Maze. The group would go on to release seven gold-certified albums between 1977 and 1993, all of which were at or near the top of the Billboard R&B charts.

The band received renewed attention in 2019 when Beyoncé covered “Before I Let Go” on Homecoming: The Live Album. Beverly reacted at the time, “I feel bigger than ever! I feel like I have a huge smash out there. It’s definitely a blessing.”

Beverly and Maze went on a farewell tour earlier this year, wrapping up in July 6. Beverly shared a statement with Billboard at the time the run was announced, saying, “I want to share with my lifelong fans and associates that I’ll be going out on the road one last time, then retire. Thank you so much for the support given to me for over 50 years as I pass on the lead vocalist torch to Tony Lindsay. The band will continue on as Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly. It’s been a great ride through the decades. Let the music of my legacy continue.”

Beverly was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards earlier this year.