Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment social media account made an… interesting post tonight. After dropping her club anthem album, Renaissance, in July, many fans have been impatiently waiting for her to drop some visuals for it. Using Bey’s Halloween costume as characters from The Proud Family, they joked that fans are going to be OLD before they finally get a music video — or a longer visual component.

me me

when that when that

RENAISSANCE RENAISSANCE

digital visual

dropped drop pic.twitter.com/c79Bs2P4su — Parkwood Entertainment (@parkwood) November 4, 2022

Her last albums, 2016’s Lemonade and 2013’s self-titled record, were both visual ones. Lemonade was jointly released with a 65-minute film that premiered on HBO. Before that, Beyoncé was centered visually around the process of making the music videos, especially for songs such as “Flawless” and “Rocket.” In 2020, she also dropped Black Is King, a “visual album” that dropped on Disney+.

Given that Renaissance was next in line in Bey’s discography, it only seemed fitting she would’ve shared something by now. However, it has frequently been teased that something is planned. She recently sent her collaborator, Syd, a thank you note that raised some eyebrows. “Thank you for contributing so much to the film,” the card read.

Fans think a #RENAISSANCE film is coming following a thank you note Beyoncé wrote to musician, Syd: “Thank you for contributing so much to the film.” pic.twitter.com/0jeHHoppwY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2022

In August, Beyoncé also dropped a possible visual teaser for her Renaissance track, “I’m That Girl.”

View some fan reactions to Parkwood Entertainment’s post below.