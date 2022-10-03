Music

Beyoncé Stars In A New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Featuring ‘Renaissance Summer’

by: Twitter

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance era rolls on. One month after Tiffany & Co. shared a 15-second teaser for its new “Lose Yourself In Love” campaign, the luxury jeweler’s full Beyoncé-fronted campaign is here.

“Individuality. Joy. Self-expression,” reads Tiffany & Co.’s official description of the black-and-white spot. “Shot on a rare 65mm camera, the LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE anthem film is inspired by the iconic Studio 54-era of New York City. Set to ‘SUMMER RENAISSANCE,’ the finale of Beyoncé’s latest globally lauded album, RENAISSANCE, the film is an homage to the joy of being one’s unapologetic self.”

The film aligns thematically with Renaissance, showcasing “1970s club culture,” per The Hollywood Reporter, which additionally relayed that it was directed by Mark Romanek. Beyoncé strolls effortlessly into a thriving club, joining the dance floor and grabbing the mic to sing the third verse and bridge of “Summer Renaissance.” The pristine pieces worn by the icon can be viewed here.

Beyoncé previously co-starred with husband Jay-Z in Tiffany & Co.’s “About Love” campaign last year.

Renaissance dropped in July, fueled by No. 1 lead single “Break My Soul.” Beyoncé’s seventh studio album — and her first solo effort since 2016’s Lemonade — debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her seventh No. 1 album.

Watch the “Lose Yourself In Love” film above.

