This year’s Grammys isn’t the only award ceremony in which Beyoncé is pulling record numbers. NAACP’s annual Image Awards, held yesterday night (February 20), had a few trophies of its own to dish out to the singer.
The “Break My Soul” singer won the most awards, including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B song for the single “Cuff It,” and Outstanding Album for Renaissance.
Rihanna also won for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for her song “Lift Me Up” from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The next top winner was surprisingly Chris Brown, despite Kendrick Lamar being the second most-nominated act of the evening. Brown won two awards. The first was Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) alongside Wizkid for his song, “Call Me Every Day,” from his album Breezy.
Last night’s winners were part of the non-televised ceremony. The televised ceremony will be filmed on February 25th and air exclusively on BET on February 26. To watch the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards live, click here.
A complete list of the awards handed out the first night follows.
Outstanding International Song
Wizkid — “Bad To Me”
Fireboy DML & Chris Brown feat. Shenseea — “Diana”
Burna Boy — “Last Last”
Tems — “No Woman No Cry”
Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir — “Stand Strong”
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
Boney James — Detour
Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge — Henry Franklin: Jazz Is Dead 014
Kaelin Ellis — The Funk Will Prevail
Javon Jackson — The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni
Ragan Whiteside — Thrill Ride
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
Marvin Sapp— “All in Your Hands”
Tennessee State University — “Fly (Y.M.M.F.)”
Erica Campbell — “Positive”
MAJOR. — “Whole World In His Hands”
Jonathan McReynolds — “Your World”
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Tye Tribbett — All Things New
Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Hymns
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin — Kingdom Book One
James Fortune — My Life
Tennessee State University — The Urban Hymnal
Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Traditional)
Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer — “Die Hard”
Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. — “Good Morning Gorgeous Remix”
PJ Morton feat. Alex Isley and Jill Scott — “Still Believe”
Silk Sonic — “Love’s Train”
Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA — “No Love”
Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems — “MOVE”
Chris Brown feat. Wizkid — “Call Me Every Day”
City Girls feat. Usher — “Good Love”
Future feat. Drake and Tems — “Wait For U”
Latto feat. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled — “Big Energy (Remix)”
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Lizzo — “About Damn Time”
Beyoncé — “Be Alive”
Rihanna — “Lift Me Up”
Tobe Nwigwe feat. FAT, Pharrell, and Olu of EarthGang — “Lord Forgive Me”
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan
Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) — Kris Bowers
Entergalactic — Kid Cudi
P-Valley: Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series) — Various Artists
The Woman King — Terence Blanchard
Outstanding Male Artist
Brent Faiyaz — Wasteland
Burna Boy — Love, Damini
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Drake – Honestly, Nevermind
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Outstanding Female Artist
Ari Lennox — age/sex/location
Beyoncé — Renaissance
Chlöe — Surprise
Jazmine Sullivan — Hurt Me So Good
SZA — SOS
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Lizzo — “About Damn Time”
Beyoncé — “Cuff It”
Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. — “Good Morning Gorgeous Remix”
Jazmine Sullivan — “Hurt Me So Good”
Rihanna — “Lift Me Up”
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
Armani White — “Billie Eilish”
Fivio Foreign — “City of Gods”
Quavo & Takeoff — “Hotel Lobby”
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”
Future feat. Drake and Tems — “Wait for U”
Outstanding Album
Ari Lennox — age/sex/location
Chris Brown — Breezy (Deluxe)
Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Beyoncé — Renaissance
PJ Morton — Watch the Sun
