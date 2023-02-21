This year’s Grammys isn’t the only award ceremony in which Beyoncé is pulling record numbers. NAACP’s annual Image Awards, held yesterday night (February 20), had a few trophies of its own to dish out to the singer.

The “Break My Soul” singer won the most awards, including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B song for the single “Cuff It,” and Outstanding Album for Renaissance.

Rihanna also won for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for her song “Lift Me Up” from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The next top winner was surprisingly Chris Brown, despite Kendrick Lamar being the second most-nominated act of the evening. Brown won two awards. The first was Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) alongside Wizkid for his song, “Call Me Every Day,” from his album Breezy.

Last night’s winners were part of the non-televised ceremony. The televised ceremony will be filmed on February 25th and air exclusively on BET on February 26. To watch the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards live, click here.

A complete list of the awards handed out the first night follows.

Outstanding International Song

Wizkid — “Bad To Me”

Fireboy DML & Chris Brown feat. Shenseea — “Diana”

Burna Boy — “Last Last”

Tems — “No Woman No Cry”

Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir — “Stand Strong”

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Boney James — Detour

Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge — Henry Franklin: Jazz Is Dead 014

Kaelin Ellis — The Funk Will Prevail

Javon Jackson — The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni

Ragan Whiteside — Thrill Ride