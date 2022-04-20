From a viral sensation on Dr. Phil to a platinum-selling rapper to a straight-up star on OnlyFans. This is the Bhad Bhabie experience. In a recent Instagram Live video, Bhad Bhabie (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli) spoke candidly mainly about why she’s sick of being referred to as “the cash me outside girl.” And in the process, revealed a lot about how much money she’s made on OnlyFans.

“We don’t call people in the real world… celebrities, our family members…we don’t call them oh, ‘the girl who spilled the milk,’ or whatever,” she said in the video in between puffs from her vape pen. “We call them by their real name… So you call them by how you found out about them? Why does that only happen with me?”

The seven-minute diatribe went on, and while she was clearly peeved, there was never a moment where she lost control. This was just airing out grievances and it was actually a fairly decent commentary on celebrity internet culture.”It’s like y’all have to degrade who I am? If there is a way that you could put me down in a tiny way or a huge way, y’all will find a way to do it. I’m not saying it’s the end of the world, but you know it’s being ignorant.”

Then, as she offers alternatives to what she could be referred to instead, she spewed out an alarming figure: “Call me the youngest female artist to go platinum… call me some sh*t like that… the girl who got a million-dollar make-up deal, the girl who made over f*cking $50 million on OnlyFans… When you try to find a way to be annoying about something, it’s just kinda weird.”

Watch a video of Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram live video above.

