Over the past couple of years, the property rental app Airbnb has crossed paths with increasing frequency as rappers have used the service to rent properties for music videos (violating policy in the process), generate a little extra money (Blueface rented out his mansion in 2020), and generally caused mayhem, whether directly or indirectly (as in the case of the house whose floor collapsed due to an exuberant reaction to Young Nudy’s “EA”). However, one rapper is currently having issues with the company that she wants to escalate to legal action.

Bhad Bhabie says she wants to sue Airbnb because she can sign up for the app but as an 18-year-old, isn’t allowed to actually rent a room or home using the service. Posting on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “F*ck @airbnb y’all are weird asf not renting to me Bc I’m 18. FYI I’ve never thrown a party in my life believe it or not. Y’all will b hearing from my lawyer b*tches.” She elaborated on her issue in a second slide, “Why am I able to sign up then??? And before y’all trolls get into a tizzy I use it for travel.”

However, she has since deleted both slides according to TMZ, perhaps after coming to the realization that Airbnb’s policy was formed to comply with various state and federal regulations, not arbitrarily. The policy reads “in some locations, people under age 25 with fewer than 3 positive reviews can’t book entire home listings within their local areas” but “can still book nearby private rooms and hotel rooms. Outside the local area, they can book any type of listing.”

While it would probably be slightly more convenient for Bhad Bhabie to be able to book out-of-town rentals for travel herself, it seems she is just having her manager do it instead. The only thing we can say is, “Just wait.” Those seven years go by a lot quicker than you think. See above for the screenshots.