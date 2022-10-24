Big Sean just revealed that he and Jhené Aiko are still determining names for their little bundle of joy.

The pair announced they were expecting a baby boy earlier this year during a performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. A few weeks ago, the couple hosted a baby shower where they were surrounded by their closest friends and family with a NASA-themed party to celebrate the baby boy. It has been estimated that Aiko’s due date is around this December or January 2023.

By all accounts, the expectant couple seems to be enjoying their first steps into parenthood. Sean noted that he and the singer are still picking out baby names but haven’t quite settled on one yet.

“Well, I’m definitely taking some time for it to just be us,” Sean told TMZ when asked about paternity leave. “You can’t really put a time limit on it.”

The couples seem to not be putting a rush on many things lately, namely 2016’s Twenty88. When asked about a release date for the project, in an Instagram live with Queen Naija for their single, “Hate Our Love,” the rapper noted that while he and Jhene are working on a follow-up, they have not yet completed the project.

“We’ve been working on it for a little bit,” Sean said. “It’s coming along, though.”