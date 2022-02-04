Music

Queen Naija And Big Sean Seek To Rise Above The Doubters Of Romance On ‘Hate Our Love’

Queen Naija and Big Sean both released full-length projects in 2020 with Missundertsood and Detroit 2, respectively. Queen Naija’s Missundertsood served as her official debut album complete with 18 songs and features from Kiana Lede, Lil Durk, Lucky Daye, Toosii, Latto, and more. Big Sean’s Detroit 2 was his fifth album and it arrived after he went almost more than three years without dropping a full-length project. Nowadays, both acts are surely working on their body of work, but until it arrives, you can enjoy their first collaboration, “Hate Our Love.”

Together, Queen Naija and Big Sean aim to rise above the hate they feel around them and prove the doubters of romance wrong. They both detail a love that remains solid between the two of them, but the noise from outside individuals proves to be a bit of a nuisance. Rather than let it tear them apart, Queen Naija and Big Sean strive to win and beat all the odds.

“Hate Our Love” arrives less than a year after Queen Naija released an extended version of Missundertsood with seven additional songs, Missundertsood… Still. It also presented quest appearances from Ari Lennox, Wale, and J.I. The Prince Of NY. Last fall, Big Sean connected with Hit-Boy for their project, What You Expect which delivered six songs with features from Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, 42 Dugg, and Babyface Ray.

You can press play on the video above to listen to “Hate Our Love.”

