Jhené Aiko and Big Sean look overjoyed in recently released pictures from their baby shower: The “None of Your Concern” singer shared photos from her baby shower with Sean on Instagram, and fans can’t stop talking about the rapper’s attire for the memorable affair. The couple just recently announced they would be having a baby boy during a performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

“Burberry shirt at the baby shower. Big Sean understands culture,” one person tweeted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjy2Kl3v0cN/

The couple was surrounded by their closest friends and family during the intimate gathering to honor the baby boy. Aiko and Sean celebrated their impending bundle of joy with a NASA-themed party, complete with blue balloons and space decorations.

In July, the couple again shook up social media after releasing their maternity photos covered in gold.

When it comes to music, so far, there has been no word about a release date for their follow-up to 2016’s Twenty88. But the duo did announce they have been working on the album since February of this year.

“We’ve been working on it for a little bit,” Sean said during a recent Instagram Live with Queen Naija. “It’s coming along, though.”

Sean had recently collaborated with YouTube-star-turned-songstress on their single, “Hate Our Love.”