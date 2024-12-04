In “One Man Can Change The World,” from Big Sean‘s 2015 album Dark Sky Paradise, the Detroit rapper pays tribute to his grandmother for becoming “a female black captain” in the military, “when being Black you had to extra-extra try.” As it turns out Netflix and Tyler Perry have made a movie about the historical Women’s Army Corps battalion in which his grandmother served. The Six Triple Eight tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only predominantly Black battalion to go overseas in World War II.

So, it’s only right Sean took his mom Myra to the premiere, as noted by Netflix’s Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1864135085949374936

The Uproxx cover star called his mother his biggest supporter in his interview for the feature with our own Elliott Wilson, as well as during the album’s rollout. ““I appreciate my mom for being that guardian angel always giving me that advice,” he told his Instagram followers during a livestream. “She really talked me through it for real. Like I said, I haven’t been sleeping a lot. I been giving this sh*t my all. I’m burned the f*ck out. I’m tired. I do do this sh*t for the people that f*ck with me. I’m excited. That’s one thing my mom said, ‘Get excited! Drop — Your album is fire!’ Everyone around me keep saying that.”