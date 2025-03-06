Remember when Bill Murray and Kelis were rumored to be dating? That was weird! Now, nearly two years later, the Ghostbusters actor discussed exactly what was going on there — and the way Ol’ Dirty Bastard is involved.

“I met this girl named Kelis. I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred,” Murray said during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning. “Well, it was false humility again.”

The actor first became aware of the “Milkshake” singer after watching the music video for “Got Your Money” by Ol’ Dirty Bastard. “That song just kills me,” he explained. “I love that video. And I kept going, ‘That’s the silliest thing. How did I miss that when it came out in the first place? It’s so crazy.’ And I’m going, ‘Who is that girl with the red hair?’ and it was Kelis. I just had to meet her some time. She turns out to be spectacular.”

Murray then gave an update on what Kelis is up to these days. “She bought land in Kenya, in Africa. She’s in Africa,” he said. “She is not afraid of the dark.”

Ultimately, they never actually dated, but Murray hasn’t ruled out the possibility of it happening one day. “Hey, you know, one of us could be on the rebound any second,” he joked. “She might need a plowman down there.”

You can watch the interview above.