Fyre Festival did not go well. Fyre Festival 2 is having trouble getting out of the starting block. Ultimately, the Fyre brand has only ever been associated with failure (although not failure to generate attention, admittedly). Still, Billy McFarland is hoping somebody else wants the torch.

In a “special announcement” shared today (April 23), McFarland has declared his intention to sell the Fyre brand.

The letter explains in part, “When my team and I launched FYRE Festival 2, it was about two things: finishing what I started and making things right. Over the past two years, we’ve poured everything into bringing FYRE back with honesty, transparency, relentless effort, and creativity. […] This brand is bigger than any one person and bigger than what I’m able to lead on my own. It’s a movement. And it deserves a team with the scale, experience, and infrastructure to realize its potential. We have decided the best way to accomplish our goals is to sell the FYRE Festival brand, including its trademarks, IP, digital assets, media reach, and cultural capital — to an operator that can fully realize its vision.”

