Fyre Festival was an infamous disaster. Billy McFarland’s second iteration isn’t going well so far, either. Now, the Fyre-verse is expanding with Fyre Music Streaming.

This isn’t another McFarland endeavor: He just licensed the name to a new company formed by media executive Shawn Rech.

Per the Fyre Music Streaming website, “FYRE Music Streaming is both a subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) app and a Free Ad-Supported Television Network (FAST). The apps will go live on Thanksgiving 2025 (November 27, 2025) and the FAST networks will populate on multiple platforms soon afterwards. The app works similar to well-known subscription services like Netflix. As far as FAST networks, we are targeting LG, Samsung, Roku, Vizio, Amazon and Pluto among others and are seeking their approval.”

The page also notes pricing for the SVOD app isn’t finalized, but is set to be less than $5 per month, and that Rech previously launched the crime streaming network TruBlu alongside Chris Hansen.

Per Billboard, Rech says in a press release that the hope is for the service to become a “home for the most passionate music fans and undiscovered talent around the world.” Rech also told the publication the service “is like a curated YouTube with an emphasis on music,” adding, “The relationship is between the artist and the fan through a single conduit. We intend to be that conduit.”

Rech also explained why he wanted the Fyre name, saying, “I just want people to remember the name. It’s really that simple. It’s PT Barnum. All publicity is good publicity.”

He also told Deadline:

“Music networks are all just programming now and I have no interest in watching people slip on bananas. It has nothing to do with music. I needed a big name that people would remember, even if it’s attached to infamy, so that’s why I bought these [trademarks] to start the streaming network. This isn’t about festivals or hype — it’s about putting the power of music discovery back in the hands of the fans. We’re building something authentic and lasting.”

Billboard also notes the platform may “potentially feature McFarland in a potential talent role in the future.”