A few months ago, Billy McFarland declared his intention to sell the troubled Fyre Festival brand. After apparently being unable to find a buyer, he decided to throw Fyre up on eBay. It attracted some bids, but as the auction ended yesterday (July 15) with a sale price of $245,300, McFarland was bummed.

As Billboard notes, McFarlane was livestreaming the auction’s closing moments, and as the final bids came in, he said, “Damn. This sucks, it’s so low.”

The tone of a press release he shared on social media after the auction was more optimistic, reading:

“I would like to congratulate the winning bidder in the FYRE Festival IP auction on eBay. I look forward to working with them to begin the process to finalize the sale. FYRE Festival is just one chapter of my story, and l’m excited to move onto my next one. The auction became the most-watched non-charity listing on eBay during its run, proving once again that attention is currency, and views are the root of attention. That belief is at the core of what l’m building next: a tech platform designed to capture and power the value behind every view online. It’s coming soon. Thank you,

Billy”

It’s not publicly known who purchased Fyre, but on his livestream, McFarland noted it was a familiar brand and said “it’s funny.”