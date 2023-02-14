In case you haven’t heard, Black Thought is keeping his hot streak going with a new collaborative album. Glorious Game, due April 14 through Big Crown, sees The Roots frontman teaming up with New York “cinematic soul” band El Michels Affair. They announced the new project in January with the lead single “Grateful,” and today, they share its follow-up, “That Girl.”

Appropriately for its release date, “That Girl” is an ode to the latest object of Thought’s affections, who he describes as “a flower from a garden / A pure, fleur de jardins.” The production is, as usual, very similar to the score of a Blaxploitation film, with an orchestral soul intro and woozy funk loops. It’s a short but sweet track that previews what fans can expect from the new album.

Black Thought has spent the last few years branching out from his role as the The Roots’ rapper. In addition to playing a low-key co-host role on The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon, he’s been releasing a string of collaborative projects, including Cheat Codes with Danger Mouse and the Streams Of Thought EPs with 9th Wonder, Salaam Remi, and Sean C.

Listen to Black Thought and El Michels Affair’s new song, “That Girl” below.