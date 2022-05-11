Black Thought, frontperson of The Roots, has teamed up with producer Danger Mouse for a full-length collaborative album called Cheat Codes, which is set for release this summer. The album has been anticipated for years and was once originally rumored to be titled Dangerous Thoughts.

Ahead of Cheat Codes, Black Thought and Danger Mouse have released the lead track, “No Gold Teeth.” The song features Black Thought rapping in his signature chorus-less flow over Danger Mouse’s pulsating bass lines and crisp drums and cymbal patterns. In the song’s video, Black Thought is seen rapping, with a square screen over his face, alternating images of dogs, flowers and other human figures.

In addition to Black Thought and Danger Mouse, Cheat Codes boasts an impressive set of collaborators, including Raekwon, Joey Badass, Run The Jewels, and a contribution from the late MF Doom.

Check out “No Gold Teeth” above and the Cheat Codes tracklist and cover art below.

1. “Sometimes”

2. “Cheat Codes”

3. “The Darkest Part” Feat. Raekwon and Kid Sister

4. “No Gold Teeth”

5. “Because” Feat. Joey Badass, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge

6. “Belize” Feat. MF Doom

7. “Aquamarine” Feat. Michael Kiwanuka

8. “Identical Deaths”

9. “Strangers” Feat. ASAP Rocky and Run The Jewels

10. “Close To Famous”

11. “Saltwater” Feat. Conway The Machine

12. “Voilas & Lupita”

Cheat Codes is out 8/12 via BMG.