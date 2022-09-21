Bleu and Nicki Minaj have dropped the visual for their hot collaboration, “Love In The Way.” Directed by Primo, the music video sees Bleu moving through a large house, surrounded by beautiful women dressed in traditional African garb, as he tries to make his way to the one woman he can’t forget, no matter how hard he tries.

Minaj, who opens the song with an intro verse and performs an additional verse on the song’s bridge, is seen wearing a fitting garment bedecked with feathers, as well as lush jewels. Bleu is joined by a group of men wearing traditional markings and vibrant blue suits.

Over the past few years, Bleu has landed some pretty impressive collaborations with artists like Kehlani, 2 Chainz, HER, Big Sean, and more. With “Love In The Way,” the collaboration with Minaj fulfills the prophecy of Bleu collaborating with the Young Money “big three,” as he’s previously teamed up with Drake and Lil Wayne.

In a recent interview with Notion, Bleu revealed that he is hard at work on the follow-up to his 2021 debut album, Moon Boy, but he still feels he has much more he wants to accomplish in his promising career.

“Anything is possible,” Bleu said. “I’m working on new music, very excited about that, but I haven’t even scratched the surface. I’m just getting started. Definitely expect to see more Bleu and Moonboy university! We just getting started.”

Check out the video above.