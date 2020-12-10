Yung Bleu Croons ‘You’re Mines Still’ Solo For ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Mobile, Alabama rapper Yung Bleu is on a roll in 2020, turning his groundswell of support into a Drake feature on his viral hit “You’re Mines Still.” Bleu dropped by the Uproxx studio to deliver a passionate rendition of the original version for UPROXX Sessions. He teased the performance on Instagram before Thanksgiving and fans have been clamoring for it ever since. So, without further ado, press play on the hotly anticipated live rendition of “You’re Mines Still” above.

“You’re Mines Still” is the breakout single from his EP Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotions — Yung Bleu’s third project of 2020. In April, he helped chase the quarantine blues away with the Since We Inside EP, then followed up with the third installment of his Bleu Vandross mixtape series in August. Bleu Vandross 3 truly helped expose the burgeoning star to a wider audience, thanks to features from Boosie Badazz, K Camp, and Yo Gotti, as well as his fellow Mobilian rapper, Flo Milli, who is in the midst of a breakout year as well. Keep your eyes peeled; this kid is going places.

Watch Yung Bleu sing “You’re Mines Still” above.

