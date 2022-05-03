Still hot off the release of his debut album Before You Go, singer Blxst is going on a worldwide tour. During the 46-date global trek, the “Chosen” singer will perform several shows across North America, and some in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Hailing from LA, Blxst has created an impressive resume for himself. His music has pulled in over one billion streams on Spotify, and he recently won Best New Artist Of The Year at the 2022 XXL Awards.

General on-sale begins Friday, May 6.

Check out the tour dates below.

07/08 — Birmingham, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/09 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/13 — San Diego, CA @ Casoma

07/14 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

07/16 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

07/17 — San francisco, CA @ The Masonic

07/18 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

07/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

07/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

07/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

07/30 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/01 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

08/02 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

08/04 — Toronto, ON @ History

08/05 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

08/06 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

08/08 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop @ Pier 17

08/09 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

08/12 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

08/13 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/16 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

08/17 — Fort lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

08/19 — New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

08/20 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

08/22 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

08/23 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

08/25 — Denver, CO @ Summit

08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

08/30 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

08/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/27 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Studio The Venue

09/28 — Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre

09/30 — Melbourne, Australia @ 170 russell

10/02 — Gold Coast, Australia @ Promiseland Festival

11/02 — Copenhagen, Denmark Dr. Koncerthuset Studie 2

11/03 — Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club

11/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine

11/06 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Gibson Club

11/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

11/09 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

11/10 — Paris, France @ Fvtvr

11/15 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy Green Room