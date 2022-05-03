Still hot off the release of his debut album Before You Go, singer Blxst is going on a worldwide tour. During the 46-date global trek, the “Chosen” singer will perform several shows across North America, and some in the UK, Germany, and Australia.
Hailing from LA, Blxst has created an impressive resume for himself. His music has pulled in over one billion streams on Spotify, and he recently won Best New Artist Of The Year at the 2022 XXL Awards.
General on-sale begins Friday, May 6.
Check out the tour dates below.
07/08 — Birmingham, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/09 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/13 — San Diego, CA @ Casoma
07/14 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
07/16 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
07/17 — San francisco, CA @ The Masonic
07/18 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
07/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
07/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
07/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
07/30 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/01 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
08/02 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
08/04 — Toronto, ON @ History
08/05 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
08/06 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
08/08 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop @ Pier 17
08/09 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
08/12 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
08/13 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/16 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
08/17 — Fort lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
08/19 — New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues
08/20 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
08/22 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
08/23 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
08/25 — Denver, CO @ Summit
08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
08/30 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/27 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Studio The Venue
09/28 — Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre
09/30 — Melbourne, Australia @ 170 russell
10/02 — Gold Coast, Australia @ Promiseland Festival
11/02 — Copenhagen, Denmark Dr. Koncerthuset Studie 2
11/03 — Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club
11/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine
11/06 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Gibson Club
11/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
11/09 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
11/10 — Paris, France @ Fvtvr
11/15 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy Green Room