Blxst has been dominating the LA house party scene for something like two years now, and there’s still little to no agreement on whether he’s a rapper or a singer. With a delivery that falls somewhere between the melodic crooning of fellow LA-area hook masters Ty Dolla Sign and Eric Bellinger and the rhythmic, in-the-pocket flows pioneering by the city’s best, the only thing that anyone can agree on is that Blxst sounds cool as a fan. He keeps that tradition going on his latest release, “Sometimes” featuring TDE’s own quasi-rapping crooner, Zacari.

The unapologetic single finds the two performers looking to placate a riled-up romantic partner who thinks that the perpetually busy Blxst is up to no good as he chases the money out of town. “Runnin’ up the backend / I know you be thinkin’ I be cappin’,” Blxst croons. “But sometimes you be too much of a distraction.” Meanwhile, the video takes on a Route 66-ish appeal, as Blxst and Zacari cruise a desert highway in a convertible and post up outside a diner patronized by a biker club, with their performance scenes broken up by flashes of a house party where the female attendees run through some dynamic choreography.

Blxst has been on a roll in 2022, releasing his new single “About You” with a Malcolm & Marie-inspired video while contributing choruses to new songs by Wale, Fireboy DML, and Buddy.

Watch Blxst’s “Sometimes” video featuring Zacari above.