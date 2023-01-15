Beyoncé‘s recent album Reinassance resonated with quite a few folks. One of them was Blxst. The 30-year-old rapper just dropped his own version of Queen Bey’s disco-inspired hit, “Cuff It.” The remix of the track, entitled “Cuff It / Wetter,” was posted to Blxst’s official YouTube page on Saturday, January 14. The soulful tune spans about a minute and a half and is the perfect blend of Bey and the singer.

“I feel like fallin’ in love / I’m in the mood to f*ck something up,” the duo sings. “I need some drink in my cup, hey / I’m in the mood to f*ck something up.”

Blxst, whose real name is Matthew Dean Burdette, released his debut album Before You Go this past April. The project featured artists like Arin Ray, Rick Ross, Zacari, and Grandmaster Vic. The singer also served as a producer on a couple of tracks for the album, which spans 13 songs.

Recently, the California singer and rapper teamed up with another Cali native, Larry June, for a track entitled “Keep Calling.” He also worked with Babyface Ray and Nija on “Spend It.”

While it’s unclear what Blxst has planned for 2023, fans are patiently awaiting his next project.

Check out Blxst’s “Cuff It / Wetter” video above.