We are officially entering Bruno Mars season. This week, he declared that a new album is coming. Now, we know more about it: Yesterday (January 8), Mars revealed the project is called The Romantic and it’s set to drop on February 27. He also said new music is coming tomorrow, January 9.

On top of that, he also has a massive tour lined up between April and October. His Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak will be joining on all dates (as DJ Pee .Wee), while Leon Thomas, Victoria Monét, and Raye will also perform at select dates.

For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale on January 14 at noon p.m. local time. The general on-sale follows on January 15 at noon p.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Check out the tour dates below.