We are officially entering Bruno Mars season. This week, he declared that a new album is coming. Now, we know more about it: Yesterday (January 8), Mars revealed the project is called The Romantic and it’s set to drop on February 27. He also said new music is coming tomorrow, January 9.
On top of that, he also has a massive tour lined up between April and October. His Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak will be joining on all dates (as DJ Pee .Wee), while Leon Thomas, Victoria Monét, and Raye will also perform at select dates.
For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale on January 14 at noon p.m. local time. The general on-sale follows on January 15 at noon p.m. local time. More information can be found here.
Check out the tour dates below.
Bruno Mars’ 2026 Tour Dates: The Romantic Tour
04/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #
04/14 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium #
04/18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field #
04/22 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium #
04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field #
04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium #
05/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium #
05/06 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium #
05/09 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #
05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #
05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium #
05/23 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #
05/24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #
06/20 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France ^
06/21 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France ^
06/26 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion ^
07/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ^
07/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ^
07/10 — Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano ^
07/14 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro ^
07/18 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE ^
07/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE ^
08/21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium @
08/22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium @
08/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
09/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field @
09/05 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium @
09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium @
09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium @
09/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome @
09/19 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium @
09/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome @
09/26 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy @
10/02 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium @
10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium @
10/10 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium @
10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place @
# with Leon Thomas
^ with Victoria Monét
@ with Raye
The Romantic is out 2/27 via Atlantic. Find more information here.