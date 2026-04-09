Bruno Mars is kicking off The Romantic Tour soon, on April 10. He picked Las Vegas as his launch location, a city with which he has a rich history, having spent much of 2025 performing a residency there. Now, Vegas is showing Mars some love by giving him his own street.

There’s actually a whole Bruno Mars Day parade, taking place on the Strip starting at 1 p.m. PT, as Casinos.com notes. It’s uncertain if Mars himself will perform at the event. Regardless, the procession will pass through Park Avenue, the street that is being renamed to Bruno Mars Drive during a formal ceremony after the parade, at 1:30 p.m. PT. Mars, MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle, and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo will speak at the event.

“With streets across Las Vegas honoring legends like Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., the addition of Bruno Mars Drive connects past and present in a city built on iconic performers,” says a press release from MGM.

Check out Mars’ upcoming tour dates below.