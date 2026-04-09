Bruno Mars is kicking off The Romantic Tour soon, on April 10. He picked Las Vegas as his launch location, a city with which he has a rich history, having spent much of 2025 performing a residency there. Now, Vegas is showing Mars some love by giving him his own street.
There’s actually a whole Bruno Mars Day parade, taking place on the Strip starting at 1 p.m. PT, as Casinos.com notes. It’s uncertain if Mars himself will perform at the event. Regardless, the procession will pass through Park Avenue, the street that is being renamed to Bruno Mars Drive during a formal ceremony after the parade, at 1:30 p.m. PT. Mars, MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle, and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo will speak at the event.
“With streets across Las Vegas honoring legends like Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., the addition of Bruno Mars Drive connects past and present in a city built on iconic performers,” says a press release from MGM.
Check out Mars’ upcoming tour dates below.
Bruno Mars’ 2026 Tour Dates: The Romantic Tour
04/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
04/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
04/14 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
04/15 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
04/18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
04/19 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
04/22 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
04/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
05/03 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
05/06 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
05/09 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
05/10 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
05/17 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
05/23 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
05/24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
05/27 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
05/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
05/30 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
06/18 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/20 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/21 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/26 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/28 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/29 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/02 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/10 — Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/11 — Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/14 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
07/15 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
07/18 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/22 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/24 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/25 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/28 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/25 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/26 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
09/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
09/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
09/05 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/06 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
09/13 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
09/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome
09/19 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
09/20 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
09/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/26 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy
09/27 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy
09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/10 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
10/11 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10/17 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10/20 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium
12/03 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/07 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/08 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
The Romantic is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.