Bruno Mars has fewer No. 1 albums than you might think. His 2010 debut Doo-Wops & Hooligans, featuring hits like “Just The Way You Are” and “Grenade,” peaked at No. 3. His second album, 2012’s Unorthodox Jukebox, did go No. 1, but 2016’s 24K Magic did not, topping out at No. 2. (His 2021 Silk Sonic album with Anderson .Paak peaked at No. 2 as well.) Now, for the first time in well over a decade, Mars has another chart-topper, as on the Billboard 200 chart dated March 14, The Romantic debuts at No. 1. This makes it his first album to ever debut in the top spot.
It’s been nearly 13 years since Bruno has a No. 1 album, which is the longest gap for a living solo male artist since Paul McCartney went over 36 years between Tug Of War and Egypt Station reaching the summit in 1982 and 2018, respectively.
This comes ahead of a tour that kicks off in April, so find Mars’ upcoming shows below.
Bruno Mars’ 2026 Tour Dates: The Romantic Tour
04/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #
04/14 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium #
04/18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field #
04/22 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium #
04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field #
04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium #
05/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium #
05/06 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium #
05/09 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #
05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #
05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium #
05/23 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #
05/24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #
06/20 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France ^
06/21 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France ^
06/26 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion ^
07/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ^
07/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ^
07/10 — Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano ^
07/14 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro ^
07/18 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE ^
07/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE ^
08/21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium @
08/22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium @
08/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
09/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field @
09/05 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium @
09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium @
09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium @
09/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome @
09/19 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium @
09/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome @
09/26 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy @
10/02 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium @
10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium @
10/10 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium @
10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place @
# with Leon Thomas
^ with Victoria Monét
@ with Raye
The Romantic is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.