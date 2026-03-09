Bruno Mars has fewer No. 1 albums than you might think. His 2010 debut Doo-Wops & Hooligans, featuring hits like “Just The Way You Are” and “Grenade,” peaked at No. 3. His second album, 2012’s Unorthodox Jukebox, did go No. 1, but 2016’s 24K Magic did not, topping out at No. 2. (His 2021 Silk Sonic album with Anderson .Paak peaked at No. 2 as well.) Now, for the first time in well over a decade, Mars has another chart-topper, as on the Billboard 200 chart dated March 14, The Romantic debuts at No. 1. This makes it his first album to ever debut in the top spot.

It’s been nearly 13 years since Bruno has a No. 1 album, which is the longest gap for a living solo male artist since Paul McCartney went over 36 years between Tug Of War and Egypt Station reaching the summit in 1982 and 2018, respectively.

This comes ahead of a tour that kicks off in April, so find Mars’ upcoming shows below.