Bruno Mars joked that he’s “almost out of debt” with the Las Vegas mob earlier this summer, and today, he revealed the next step in paying off his fictional vig: A pair of shows to ring in 2026. Bruno will extend his seemingly interminable Las Vegas residence with two New Year’s concerts on December 30th and 31st at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Bruno’s residency — which kicked off in 2016 — has run for so-long that it sparked rumors that the funk disciple had somehow racked up a $50 million gambling debt with MGM in explanation. The rumor prompted a response from MGM Resorts, which denied such a debt ever existed. “MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect,” the conglomerate insisted in a statement. “Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

That hasn’t stopped Bruno himself from leaning into the bit. After collaborating with Lady Gaga on “Die With A Smile,” he reposted fans’ jokes crediting the collab to his supposed debt. And when he became the first artist to break 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he quipped on his social media, “KEEP STREAMING. I’ll be out of debt in no time 🕺🏽.”

Tickets for the New Year’s shows go on sale on Friday, August 29 at 10 AM PT, but you can get access to the pre-sale Wednesday, August 27th, with a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, August 28th. You can find more info here.