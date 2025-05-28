Over the course of his decade-long career, Bryson Tiller has become one of R&B’s most elusive figures. He’ll often disappear for years at a time after a new release; four years passed between his two most recent projects, 2020’s Anniversary and 2024’s Bryson Tiller. But it looks like that pattern may soon be changing, as he’s just announced a follow-up to the latter in the form of a double album. Solace & The Vices is “coming soon,” according to the Louisville native’s Instagram post, and as it’s “inspired by fall,” perhaps that’s when fans can expect a release.

“S O L A C E • somber, vulnerable, my own personal therapy session,” he wrote in the caption. “Saying things I wouldn’t normally say out loud. Inspired by the season my life changed 4ever, FALL.THE VICES • Fun, Energetic, Bars on Bars, Summer Vibes, leaning into my ‘other’ side. COMING SOON! Thank you to all the fans who never left my side.”

From that description, it does appear that the album will be fairly evenly split between the moody R&B that characterized some of Tiller’s fan favorites and the energized rap for which he gave himself the cheeky nickname “Pen Griffey Jr.” Stay tuned.