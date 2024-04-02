Louisville crooner Bryson Tiller might be plotting on a low-key career change but first, he’s planning on releasing his first album in four years, Bryson Tiller. After 2020’s Anniversary, the “Don’t” singer took a long break, explaining that it took him a while to get back to himself, hence the self-tilted album for his long-awaited comeback.
As he put it in a recent interview, “I just feel like it wasn’t time to try to get people to believe in some new concept or some new world that I’m trying to create for people. I feel now is the time to just show people what I’m capable of.”
Here’s everything to know about Bryson Tiller’s self-titled album.
Release Date
Bryson Tiller is out 4/5 via RCA Records. Find out more information here.
Tracklist
See the tracklist below:
01. “http://”
02. “Attention”
03. “Stay Gold”
04. “Persuasion” Feat. Victoria Monét
05. “Ciao!”
06. “Peace Interlude”
07. “Rich Boy”
08. “Random Access Memory” Feat. Clara La San
09. “No Thank You”
10. “Find My Way”
11. “Prize”
12. “Waterfalls”
13. “ÆON L U S T”
14. “Calypso”
15. “Outside”
16. “Undertow”
17. “F4U”
18. “Assume The Position”
19. “Whatever She Wants” [Bonus]
Singles
Bryson Tiller has released two singles: “Outside” and “Calypso.”
Features
The features include Manchester, England singer Clara La San, who, like Tiller himself, first rose to prominence a decade ago with a unique blend of bedroom pop and R&B. She released her first and only album, Good Mourning, in 2017. Victoria Monét is also featured on “Persuasion.”
Artwork
Tour
You can view the dates for the The Bryson Tiller Tour below.
05/11 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
05/12 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/15 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
05/16 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
05/17 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
05/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/22 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
05/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/28 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
05/30 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/01 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/03 — New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG
06/06 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
06/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
06/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
06/16 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
06/18 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
06/19 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/26 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
06/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
07/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
07/11 — Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede
09/21 — Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair