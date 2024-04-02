Louisville crooner Bryson Tiller might be plotting on a low-key career change but first, he’s planning on releasing his first album in four years, Bryson Tiller. After 2020’s Anniversary, the “Don’t” singer took a long break, explaining that it took him a while to get back to himself, hence the self-tilted album for his long-awaited comeback.

As he put it in a recent interview, “I just feel like it wasn’t time to try to get people to believe in some new concept or some new world that I’m trying to create for people. I feel now is the time to just show people what I’m capable of.”

Here’s everything to know about Bryson Tiller’s self-titled album.