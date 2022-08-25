Buddy Brings The Jazzy ‘Ain’t Fair’ To ‘UPROXX Sessions’

UPROXX Sessions returns with a performance from a West Coast favorite, Buddy.

In 2018, the rapper made his major label debut with Harlan & Alondra. Fans of the Compton-born-and-bred MC went almost four years without a project until he dropped his sophomore album, Superghetto, in March this year. Although short, with features from heavy hitters like Tinashe, T-Pain, Ari Lennox, and Blxst, it’s no surprise that Buddy delivers an excellent, laid-back performance of the album’s “Ain’t Fair.”

Buddy takes the 3 minutes to detail the “lifestyle of the super ghetto fellow,” including drug use, his musings on gentrification in the hood, and exes popping back up in his life. The performance showcases Buddy’s range as he switches flows over a jazz-inspired beat and demonstrates his love for LA by wearing a tee from the Fairfax-based design collective, Brain Dead.

Watch Buddy perform “Ain’t Fair” for UPROXX Sessions above.

