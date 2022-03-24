Buddy is just a couple of days away from releasing his long-awaited second album. The Compton native’s upcoming full-length effort, Superghetto, is set to be his first solo project since his 2017 debut album Harlon & Alondra. While it’s been a few years since Buddy released his debut, he’s been far from inactive during that time. He laid a collection of standout verses on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, dropped Janktape Vol. 1 in 2020 with Kent Jamz, and he’s collaborated on songs with Lucky Daye, Guapdad 4000, D Smoke, and more.

Damn y’all did it. Tracklist unlocked!! 🔓 A little more then 24hrs until #Superghetto releases. Tell me your favorite feature. pic.twitter.com/F09C9oMAZf — BUDDY (@Buddy) March 23, 2022

Now, with Superghetto locked in to arrive on March 25, Buddy returns with the official tracklist for his sophomore album. Superghetto will gift listeners with ten songs, with two being singles that Buddy has already released: “Black 2” and “Wait Too Long.” Across the project’s ten songs, Superghetto will flaunt guest appearances from Tinashe, T-Pain, Ari Lennox, and Blxst. The songs with T-Pain, Ari, and Blxst will be Buddy’s first collaborations with them while the record with Tinashe will make for their third record together following “Glitch” and “Pasadena.”

‘Superghetto’ my sophomore album out March 25th! 4 years in the making. Hope you all enjoy it! 📸 @Renellaice

(pre-save / order now) https://t.co/TVpbBBh7Kj pic.twitter.com/DnVI4O4mCv — BUDDY (@Buddy) February 17, 2022

You can view the tracklist for Superghetto below and revisit its artwork above.

1. “Hoochie Mama”

2. “Ghetto 24” Feat. Tinashe

3. “Wait Too Long” Feat. Blxst

4. “Black 2”

5. “High School Crush”

6. “Happy Hour” Feat. T-Pain

7. “Coolest Things” Feat. Ari Lennox

8. “Ain’t Fair”

9. “Bad News”

10. “Superghetto”

Superghetto is out 3/25 via RCA Records. You can pre-save it here.

