Buddy is back and on his new song “Wait Too Long” he brings West Coast crooner Blxst along for an upbeat overture to a potential romantic partner. However, the woman in question is taking things slowly, and Buddy and Blxst offer plenty of reminders that they’re both in high demand with plenty of options, warning, “Don’t make me wait too long / Five liquor shots, I’m way too on / Time tickin’, I’ma bring my phone.”

The video opens with the aftermath of a party at Buddy’s place, with the Compton rapper taking a dip in the pool as guests sleep off their respective hangovers on the deck. Buddy grabs an old-fashioned phone (did you kids know phones used to have cords?) and uses it to stay in contact with an unseen paramour. Then, the video flashes back to the night in question, where a dinner party grows more debauched as the night continues, but Buddy remains unlucky in wooing any of the female guests.

“Wait Too Long” is the first single from Buddy’s newly announced album Superghetto, which is due March 25 on RCA Records and Buddy’s own Cool Lil Company. Superghetto will be the Compton rapper’s first full-length solo release since his 2018 debut Harlan & Alondra. Since then, he’s been a standout on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III and released the joint mixtape Janktape Vol. 1 with fellow Los Angeles native Kent Jamz.

Watch the video for “Wait Too Long” above.

Superghetto is due 3/25 via RCA Records. You can pre-save it here.