Can Dame Dash Actually Sell His Share Of Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt?’

For years, Dame Dash has led both a public and legal battle with his former business partner Jay-Z. Recently, Dame claimed to have made headway in offloading a piece of hip-hop history.

According to Dame Dash, his plan to sell his share of Jay-Z’s highly acclaimed debut album, Reasonable Doubt. During a recent appearance on America Nu Network (viewable here), Dame even claimed that Drake expressed interest in purchasing his stake. However, there appears to be some confusion over who actually owns the shares. Continue below for more information.