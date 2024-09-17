For years, Dame Dash has led both a public and legal battle with his former business partner Jay-Z. Recently, Dame claimed to have made headway in offloading a piece of hip-hop history.
According to Dame Dash, his plan to sell his share of Jay-Z’s highly acclaimed debut album, Reasonable Doubt. During a recent appearance on America Nu Network (viewable here), Dame even claimed that Drake expressed interest in purchasing his stake. However, there appears to be some confusion over who actually owns the shares. Continue below for more information.
Can Dame Dash Actually Sell His Share Of Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt?’
Based on an investigative piece conducted by Rolling Stone‘s Andre Gee (viewable here), Dame Dash doesn’t appear to be the rightful owner of the stake. Technically speaking, Dame Dash can not sell his stakes. According to the outlet, in order to “satisfy an $823K judgment” in his Josh Webber and Muddy Waters Films lawsuit, Dame was ordered to turn over his shares of Roc-A-Fella Inc (which own stake in Jay-Z’s album) over to the US Marshals.
Now, Christopher Brown, the attorney of Webber seemingly controls the stakes as in an effort to recoup the judgment on behalf of his client. So, it appears that the reports of an auction supposedly held on August 29 might have been true. But, Dame Dash having a deciding factor is allegedly a fallacy.