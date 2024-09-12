Just over a month ago, Cardi B confirmed that she was pregnant with her third child. It turns out she was pretty far along at the time, as she confirmed today (September 12) that she has given birth.

She revealed the news with a gallery of photos and videos on Instagram. The post shows that Offset and their shared children Kulture and Wave were at the hospital with Cardi.

In the post caption, Cardi confirms she gave birth on September 7 and also writes, “The prettiest lil thing.”

When Cardi announced her pregnancy, she wrote, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

