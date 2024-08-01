Today (August 1), Cardi B confirmed she is pregnant with her third baby.

Sharing an Instagram post featuring two photos showing off her baby bump, Cardi wrote, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

The baby news quickly follows reports that Cardi has filed for divorce from Offset, the father of her two other children, son Wave Set (2.5 years old) and daughter Kulture Kiari (6).

This post is being updated.