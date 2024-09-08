Offset and Cardi B are heading towards splitsville after the “Enough (Miami)” rapper formally filed for divorce. But with two children together and third on the way estranged couple have been spotted together as to not disrupt their family structure.

However, users online believe that one of the parties have found a new boo. After a photo (viewable here) of Offset attending a New York Fashion Week event posed next to Bad Gyal went viral, people assumed that he was soft launching his new girlfriend. However, yesterday (September 7), Offset denied the rumor by way of a X (formerly Twitter) post.

“I took a pic with Anna Wintour the same way,” he wrote. “I CAME ALONE 🧢.”

Although Bad Gyal, a Spanish singer, model and DJ, attended CFDA’s NYFW ribbon cutting ceremony at Rockefeller Center on September 6 she wasn’t the only women entertainer present. TDE’s multi-hyphenate talent Doechii was also invited as a special guest. In a subtle upload in her Instagram Stories, Bad Gyal seemingly shut down the report posting an image of her, Doechii, and Offset together.

This isn’t the first time Offset came forward to diss dating rumors. In December 2023, Offset slammed Blueface’s claim that he was secretly involved with his ex and son’s mother, reality TV personality and rapper Chrisean Rock.