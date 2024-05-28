cardi b
Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Reveals How Often She Watches Porn While Pushing Back On Candace Owens’ Call To Ban It

On May 21, often-controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens tweeted, “Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men.” Given that seven of April’s 50 most-visited websites are adult destinations, though, that’s a take that’s sure to spark backlash. Cardi B, for one, didn’t agree.

In the comments of an Instagram post sharing Owens’ tweets (more on the rest of them in a second), Cardi wrote (via TMZ), “Ommmggg why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall ? I enjoy it but I don’t know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing .I personally don’t feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two ….NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!”

In another comment, she added, “How ? It should actually teach men how to please a woman.”

Meanwhile, in a follow-up tweet, Owens added, “Pornography was created as a tool of enslavement, not freedom. It was created by the most depraved among our human race to psychologcally introduce homosexuality, pedophilia and incest–religious sacraments to satanists
BAN IT & stigmatize every person who defends or profits from it.” She wrote in another, “I also want to say to the men that struggle with pornography– you were the intended victims of it. Don’t feel ashamed talking about it. Knowing that it’s wrong is a great first step.”

While it may not be surprising that Cardi and Owens don’t agree on this issue, what might be a bigger shock is that they’ve been on the same side before.

Find Owens’ tweets below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors