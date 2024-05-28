On May 21, often-controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens tweeted, “Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men.” Given that seven of April’s 50 most-visited websites are adult destinations, though, that’s a take that’s sure to spark backlash. Cardi B, for one, didn’t agree.

In the comments of an Instagram post sharing Owens’ tweets (more on the rest of them in a second), Cardi wrote (via TMZ), “Ommmggg why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall ? I enjoy it but I don’t know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing .I personally don’t feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two ….NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!”

In another comment, she added, “How ? It should actually teach men how to please a woman.”

Meanwhile, in a follow-up tweet, Owens added, “Pornography was created as a tool of enslavement, not freedom. It was created by the most depraved among our human race to psychologcally introduce homosexuality, pedophilia and incest–religious sacraments to satanists

BAN IT & stigmatize every person who defends or profits from it.” She wrote in another, “I also want to say to the men that struggle with pornography– you were the intended victims of it. Don’t feel ashamed talking about it. Knowing that it’s wrong is a great first step.”

While it may not be surprising that Cardi and Owens don’t agree on this issue, what might be a bigger shock is that they’ve been on the same side before.

Find Owens’ tweets below.

Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 21, 2024

Lotta guys in the comments here provided you with an answer to your question. lol Because they are men, not perverts— they recognize the ills of pornography. The idea of a woman defending pornography doesn’t seem to impress them. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2024

Pornography was created as a tool of enslavement, not freedom. It was created by the most depraved among our human race to psychologcally introduce homosexuality, pedophilia and incest—religious sacraments to satanists

BAN IT & stigmatize every person who defends or profits from… https://t.co/8DITt2bSfw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2024