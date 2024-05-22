Classics always hold up. And the year 2020 brought us an instant rap classic. Four years ago, rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sent the world into shock with their collaboration, “WAP.” While their Billboard chart topper was immediately well-received by fans, the song proved to be controversial due to its lyrical content, as well as the sexual nature of its accompanying video. But regardless, it is a moment everyone will remember.

The two rappers have long sung each other’s praises, and nearly four years after the song’s release, continue to shake up the rap landscape. Tonight (May 21), at the New York City stop of Meg’s ongoing Hot Girl Summer Tour, the Bronx native Cardi B made a surprise appearance, during which, she and Meg performed the iconic raunchy hit.

Of course, Meg and Cardi’s performance was met with cheers from the audience, who couldn’t help but rap along to every single word. On stage, the two have undeniable chemistry. While “WAP” came out during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance with the large crowd allowed for the song to finally have its grand live moment.

Last year, Cardi and Meg reunited for the collab, “Bongos.” The two will also collaborate on a remix of “Wanna Be” from GloRilla’s Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape.

