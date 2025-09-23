Cardi B fans waited more than six years for her new album, Am I The Drama?, but commuters in her native New York will be getting to hear her voice all the time now. Cardi’s teamed up with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to record a series of PSAs that will be played at subway stations across the city. The MTA posted an Instagram Reel following Cardi during the recording of the PSAs, which make clever use of the boisterous Bronxite’s over-the-top personality and instantly recognizable wit.

In one, she employs one of the Big Apple’s signature catchphrases, cracking, “We’re walking here! Steps are for stepping, not sitting. Move it, Bucko!” In another, she reminds riders, “These trains don’t move without you, so make sure you pay that fare and keep it real.”

It’s a fun and funny collaboration between two of New York’s staples, and another example of Cardi’s innovative album promo, which included her busking during a subway ride and selling albums from a station pitch. Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ Metro recently teamed up with the estate of one of its hometown hip-hop heroes, Nipsey Hussle, to transform Nip’s neighborhood station in his honor and putting his face on limited edition Tap cards.