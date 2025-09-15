With her long-awaited second studio album Am I The Drama? coming this Friday, September 19, Cardi B has stepped up her efforts to promote it in the wake of the video for “Imaginary Playerz.” Many of these efforts, like pitching multiple album covers based on her viral courtroom appearances and going on an in-store signing tour, have been well-received by most, but garnered one really important critic: Cardi’s daughter, Kulture.

The now-seven-year-old couldn’t help but troll her mom in her latest social video plugging the album. While on a livestream talking about the album’s impending release in her car, Cardi was put off when Kulture chimed in from the backseat, “Oh, don’t get her album,” with a chuckle. “What you mean don’t get my album, girl?” Cardi replied. “Then you ain’t gonna be able to buy sh*t. We’re gonna live in the hood!”

She then listed all the luxuries her kids enjoy, promising they would all go out the window if the album flopped. “No more Roblox coin, no more Apple, no more Target… you gonna be eating rice and beans every g*d damn day!” Returning her attention to the fans on the stream, Cardi ended the hilarious clip with a promise to announce “something every day until my album.” So, look forward to that, and if you’re Team Cardi over Team Kulture here, you can find out more about Am I The Drama? here.