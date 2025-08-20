In 2015, Carly Rae Jepsen kept the momentum established by hits like “Call Me Maybe” and “Good Time” going with a new album, Emotion featuring the hit single “I Really Like You.” As that project turns ten years old, Jepsen is celebrating with an anniversary edition.
Available in digital deluxe, ATMOS, and vinyl variants, the project features six bonus tracks: Two remixes, and the previously unreleased “More,” “Guardian Angel,” “Back Of My Heart,” and “Lost In Devotion.” Vinyl pressings include 1LP blue swirl vinyl, 1LP zoetrope vinyl, and a 2LP magenta swirl vinyl.
Last night (August 19), Jepsen celebrated the album with a sold-out performance at The Troubadour in Los Angeles.
Listen to “More” above and find the full Emotion (10th Anniversary Edition) tracklist below.
Carly Rae Jepsen’s Emotion (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist
1. “Run Away With Me”
2. “Emotion”
3. “I Really Like You”
4. “Gimmie Love”
5. “All That”
6. “Boy Problems”
7. “Making The Most Of The Night”
8. “Your Type”
9. “Let’s Get Lost”
10. “La Hallucinations”
11. “Warm Blood”
12. “When I Needed You”
13. “Black Heart”
14. “I Didn’t Just Come Here To Dance”
15. “Favourite Colour”
16. “Never Get To Hold You”
17. “Love Again”
18. “Cut To The Feeling”
19. “More”*
20. “Guardian Angel”*
21. “Back Of My Heart”*
22. “Lost In Devotion”*
23. “Run Away With Me (Kyle Shearer Remix)”*
24. “Run Away With Me (Rostam Remix)”*
Emotion (10th Anniversary Edition) is out 10/17 via Interscope/UMe. Find more information here.