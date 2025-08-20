In 2015, Carly Rae Jepsen kept the momentum established by hits like “Call Me Maybe” and “Good Time” going with a new album, Emotion featuring the hit single “I Really Like You.” As that project turns ten years old, Jepsen is celebrating with an anniversary edition.

Available in digital deluxe, ATMOS, and vinyl variants, the project features six bonus tracks: Two remixes, and the previously unreleased “More,” “Guardian Angel,” “Back Of My Heart,” and “Lost In Devotion.” Vinyl pressings include 1LP blue swirl vinyl, 1LP zoetrope vinyl, and a 2LP magenta swirl vinyl.

Last night (August 19), Jepsen celebrated the album with a sold-out performance at The Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Listen to “More” above and find the full Emotion (10th Anniversary Edition) tracklist below.