Carly Rae Jepsen was set to perform at NYC’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 last night, but things didn’t go quite as planned. Only a few songs into her set, the remainder of the show was canceled due to a thunderstorm, citing a “safety issue” and that “no one’s getting electrocuted tonight.”

In a fan-shot video, Jepsen can be seen dealing with the strong winds and a microphone issue as she tries to tell the crowd that they’ll have to evacuate the roof. She still manages to take what appears to be a toy sword as a gift from a fan.

Jepsen tried to immediately make it up to the fans, sending out a post on social media that she would be doing an intimate set for 150 ticketholders who joined her inside Rockwood Music Hall.

NYC!! Lightning ⚡️ made us quit early today but I am not in the quitting mood. Rockwood Music Hall

tonight! 11pm doors- first

150 people w tonight's tickets in hand- can come do a sing along w us! PS if you can't make it.. matinee show tomorrow at Pier 17! Doors at 2pm!! — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) August 8, 2023

For those who couldn’t make it last night, the pop star also promised that she would be heading back to Pier 17 this afternoon to do a matinee show for everyone. And thankfully, there haven’t been any storms today. (However, others have day jobs and reportedly are struggling to obtain refunds.)

Her new album, The Loveliest Time, has been extremely popular as a buzzier positive counterpart to her 2022 record, The Loneliest Time. This weekend, she is set to head to Los Angeles for a few shows in support of it — and hopefully, better weather.

Check out some clips of CRJ’s Rockwood performance below.

carly rae jepsen performing want you in my room at rockwood music hall — pic.twitter.com/0e9HG2Eqf2 — stephanie (@nextleveIsteph) August 8, 2023