The Celebration Rock Podcast Revisits ‘The Lillywhite Sessions’ By The Dave Matthews Band

Cultural Critic
11.05.18

Getty Image

In the late ’90s, the Dave Matthews Band was one of the biggest bands in the world. Each of their first three albums went multi-platinum, and their improvisational live shows made them a stadium headliner. And yet this hippie-friendly collective couldn’t just put out any album that it pleased. In 1999 and 2000, they gathered at a house outside the band’s hometown of Charlottesville, Va. to record songs that were eventually shelved in favor of a much poppier record released in 2001, Everyday. But when those songs, subsequently dubbed The Lillywhite Sessions — after the band’s producer, Steve Lillywhite — leaked on Napster, they were adored by DMB’s hard-core fans.

In this episode, I revisit The Lillywhite Sessions wth one of those fans, indie-rock artist Ryley Walker, for another installment of our Contrarian’s Canon series. Unlike other albums discussed in Contrarian’s Canon, Ryley and I disagree sharply on The Lillywhite Sessions — he loves the album so much that he covered it in its entirety for an upcoming record due out Nov. 16, whereas I … can’t stand this album or DMB in general. But I am willing to be persuaded! Can Ryley pull off the impossible make me actually like the Dave Matthews Band, the scourge of my late-’90s college years?

Please subscribe to Celebration Rock on iTunes, Stitcher, and Spotify.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Celebration Rock Podcast#Celebration Rock
TAGSCelebration RockCelebration Rock PodcastDAVE MATTHEWS BANDRyley WalkerThe Lillywhite Sessions

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP