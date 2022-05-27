Chance The Rapper is slowly finding his place in the spotlight in 2022. Truly, his return began with last spring’s “The Heart & The Tongue” which stood as his first solo single since his 2019 The Big Day. The rest of 2021 was fairly quiet for the Chicago native, but he found his way back to center stage through a number of releases this year. He teamed with Supa Bwe for “ACAB,” got introspective on “Child Of God,” flexed his bars with Vic Mensa on “Wraith (Writing Exercise #3), and now he gets intricate on his latest solo release, “A Bar About A Bar.”

A Bar About a Bar (2022)

Oil & Acrylic on Canvas

me the rapper x @nikkowashington

On display at the Art Institute of Chicago tomorrow thru Sunday.

📓🎥🖼 music video tmw pic.twitter.com/WES5pBnBsF — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 25, 2022

Chance’s new track, just like his previous solo release “Child Of God,” arrives with a video that captures him rapping as an artist works on a painting nearby. While “Child Of God” featured a piece from painter Naila Opiangah, which double as the song’s artwork, “A Bar About A Bar” arrives with work from painter Nikko Washington. The song itself is a rather short one as Chance fires off a handful of bars about a bar and the brief experiences of a man who goes to one for a hard drink. The track arrives with a video that features a brief appearance from Vic Mensa.

At the end of the visual, Chance announced that his next single, “The Highs & The Lows” with Joey Badass, will arrive next month.

You can listen to “A Bar About A Bar” in the video above.