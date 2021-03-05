For the first time in nearly two years, we’ve received new music from Chance The Rapper. The Chicago native makes his return with his highly reflective single, “The Heart & The Tongue” and it comes with a music video that finds rapping the song in the many corners of his house as he looks to tackle the internal battles that he feels within. This issue is made clear with lines like, “My heart and tongue are fightin’ / My mind is undecided / It’s not like Trump and Biden / It’s more like it’s something private.”

The song is Chance’s first official single since he released his official debut album, The Big Day, which arrived after his impressive mixtape run with 10 Day, Acid Rap, and Coloring Book. Chance has also given fans a decent number of guest verses in the last two years, working with the likes of Vic Mensa, G Herbo, Justin Bieber, and Spillage Village.

While things over the past two years have been going well for Chance, the rapper recently found himself in a new battle with his former manager. In December, Pat Corcoran sued him for breach of contract in the amount of $3 million. At the end of last month, Chance filed a countersuit against Corcoran citing damages for breach of fiduciary duty, interference that led to the loss of business opportunities and profit, and breach of contract.

You can watch the music video for the song above.