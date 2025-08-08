While fans waited for Chance The Rapper’s new album Star Line, the Chicago native kept his skills sharp with his “Writing Exercise” series of one-off single releases. Tracks like “Wraith,” “A Bar About A Bar,” and “Quiet Storm” kept fans engaged while keeping Chance’s pen sharp.

With Star Line finally just a week away, Chance squeezes out “The Lion,” his writing exercise #815 — perhaps a clever reference to the album’s release date. Over a typically soulful beat, Chance recalls a conversation between him and his father, who showed up unannounced one afternoon to give him the motivation to push through his artistic malaise.

“It’s time to roar, Simba, it’s time to roar, Simba,” he rhymes. “It’s time for more embers / It’s time to bring coals, son, it’s been a long winter / Now who gon’ crack that whip at the crack of dawn? / Dinner isn’t served ’til it’s finished / Now who gon’ stop you? Who gon’ stop you from stoppin’ you? / Focus on them things you gotta do / It’s time to crush that devil on top of you.”

It certainly sounds like the message was well-received; Chance is back, rapping better than ever, and finally ready to put out a new album.

You can listen to “The Lion” above.

Star Line is due on 8/15. You can find more info at ChanceStuff.com.