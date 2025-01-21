Chance The Rapper’s ‘Quiet Storm’ Keeps The ‘Star Line’ Rollout Going

Chance The Rapper‘s penchant for dense, poetic wordplay shows up in force on his latest writing exercise, “Quiet Storm.” An uncompromising reflection on the shortcomings of the culture around us, “Quiet Storm” is presented as a call-in to a late-night radio show to request “something to remind her of her missions and militias.” It’s clear by mid-verse that the “extra special listener” to whom he’s dedicating this theoretical slow jam is America herself — and Chance’s goal is to remind her of her shortcomings and hold her to her promises.

“I know your specialties; espionage, sabiotage,” he intones. “I know your tendences; crashing out, caviar / You like the finer things, designer things / China things, things from Africa / You so good at f*ckin’ findin’ things” — as in, the exploitation of resources from developing nations. “I dedicate this song to Miss Congeniality,” Chance rhymes. “Double-lifing pageant queen living two realities.”

Chance’s writing exercises and singles have been creating a trail of breadcrumbs leading up to the release of his second album, Star Line, which he’s been teasing for some time. In 2024, he released a handful of singles and held listening events for the album at Miami Art Basel, so it sounds like it’s closer than ever to its eventual release.

Listen to Chance The Rapper’s “Quiet Storm” above.