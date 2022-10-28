Chlöe is continuing a series of steamy singles in her solo era. On her latest single, “For The Night,” she seeks to spend an intimate evening and grow closer with her current flame — even if it’s only for one night.

The song features Chlöe delivering dreamy, impeccable vocals over a lush, guitar-driven beat produced by London On Da Track.

“I ask myself why we can’t be closer / I play those same games a thousand times over / And you crave those long nights with me, oh, don’t you? / You can leave your guard at the door / And let me love you for the night,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Latto later swoops in with a scorching verse, reminding her man who’s been holding it down for him.

“You know where to come and crash when your life a wreck / Walked in stressed, left with hickeys on your neck / Pull up, get to spin on that mic’, like Funk Flex,” she raps.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Chlöe FaceTimes with a man, but quickly shuts it down once she becomes annoyed. She delivers some elaborate choreography, practicing for a performance set to take place later that day. She meets with Latto, who quickly reminds Chlöe who she is, and that she does not need to worry about any man.

Check out the ‘For The Night’ video above.