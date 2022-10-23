Last night (October 22), Lizzo brought her Special tour to Atlanta, GA. Opening the show, as she has been throughout the entirety of the tour, was rapper Latto, who performed several of her hits, including “Big Energy” and her pro-choice anthem “P*ssy.”

During her performance of the latter, Latto was joined by Stacey Abrams, who is currently running for Governor of Georgia.

While on stage, Abrams held up a sign that read “My Body, My Choice.”

Abrams then delivered a brief speech, encouraging fans of Lizzo and Latto to vote in the upcoming election.

“I’m not gonna interrupt your fun,” said Abrams in a fan-captured video. “I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote. I need your big energy. Let’s get it!”

In a recent interview with Flaunt, Latto revealed that she first recorded “P*ssy” while Roe v. Wade was in talks of being overturned.

“[I]t ended up being overturned a month after I recorded that song,” Latto said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, this gotta come out now.’ It literally fell in my lap, it was crazy.”

I don’t know if y’all can hear this because I’m still at the concert, but Latto brought out Stacey Abrams and she gave a RIVETING speech. The crowd went UP for the future Governor of Georgia! #SpecialTour pic.twitter.com/6eIDu4zHFs — aw…ooh…alright! (@TheGreatIsNate) October 23, 2022

